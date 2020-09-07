A still from 'Tenet'. Image Credit: IMDB

As theatres in key US cities like New York and Los Angeles remain shuttered, Warner Bros’ ‘Tenet’ was set to add $20.2 million (Dh74.19 million) in North American receipts through the Labor Day holiday for a cumulative $146.2 million, and currently stands at $126 million in international grosses, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore.

The highly anticipated Christopher Nolan film, which opened in China to $30 million this weekend, added $78.3 million globally in its second weekend of international release (a 36 per cent drop), playing on nearly 53,000 screens across 46 markets.

It broke IMAX records, earning $11.1 million across 1,168 IMAX screens in 43 markets, marking the biggest global box office weekend ever in September for the format. And in North America, where ‘Tenet’ earned $2.8 million across 272 IMAX screens through Monday, it became the biggest domestic Labor Day opening ever for IMAX despite missing major metropolitan areas like New York and LA.

‘Tenet,’ which was positively received with a B CinemaScore and a 74 per cent “fresh” rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, remains the sole blockbuster on the release calendar until ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ opens in October.

Internationally, Disney’s ‘Mulan’ earned $5.9 million in a handful of smaller international markets, placing No 1 in the UAE, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. Next weekend the film will expand to China and Russia.

A still from 'Mulan'.

20th Century Studios’ ‘The New Mutants,’ now in its second weekend, added $2.87 million through Sunday and $3.5 million through the holiday for a cumulative $11.6 million through the weekend and $12.3 million through the holiday weekend.

Also in its second weekend, LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions’ ‘Words on Bathroom Walls’ added $282,370 across 1,168 screens for a per-screen average of $242 and a cumulative $1.5 million. And Searchlight Pictures’ ‘The Personal History of David Copperfield’ added $361,000 through the weekend and $470,000 through the holiday for a cumulative $1 million through Sunday and $1.1 million through the holiday.

Solstice’s ‘Unhinged,’ now in its third week, added $1.7 million across 2,402 screens through Sunday and $2.6 million through the holiday for a cumulative $11.3 million through the weekend and $11.7 million through the holiday.

Atlas Distribution Company opened ‘My Brothers’ Crossing’ in 73 locations to $17,350.