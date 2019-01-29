It’s Kent’s first feature since her debut, ‘The Babadook’, which played at Sundance five years ago and went on to become a critical darling and modest box office hit. Its reception changed her life and made her realise that she had a career and could keep going as a filmmaker. Since then she’s been in demand, and has turned down “some good films” that she declined to name simply because if she’s going to spend years of her life on a film, she has to be passionate about it. So far, that’s only happened when she’s written it.