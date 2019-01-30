The film is a heartfelt and unusually revealing tribute to the creative force of nature that was Yelchin. It is told through home videos, archival footage, personal letters and interviews by those who knew him, from his ‘Star Trek’ companions Chris Pine, John Cho and JJ Abrams, to Jennifer Lawrence, Martin Landau and Kristen Stewart, who said that he, “Kind of, like, broke my heart” at 14. It’s a complex portrait of an artist, who liked to take provocative photographs at sex clubs in the Valley and was also, unbeknown even to most of his closest friends, managing cystic fibrosis.