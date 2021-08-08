Actor says an ex-partner has been threatening to publicise false information about him

‘The Suicide Squad’ star Joel Kinnaman has obtained a restraining order against a former romantic partner, according to a post by him on social media.

Kinnaman explained the situation in length on his Instagram page on Friday and said that Gabriella Magnusson, a Swedish model who goes by the name Bella Davis, was allegedly “threatening to publicise false information” him, including that he raped her.

He added that there were “escalating daily threats of harm to me and my family and my loved ones” by Davis. He also claimed that she was “attempting to extort money and other things of value from me.”

Kinnaman acknowledged that he “had a brief romantic relationship” with her in late 2018, but she later “resorted to threatening to publicise false information about me — including that I had sex with her against her will — unless I capitulated to her demands.”

Kinnaman said in his statement that Davis’ “threats of violence against me and my family have become so serious and specific that I felt I had no choice but to seek a restraining order.”

In the court documents, Kinnaman claimed the demands included “money, Hollywood connections, helping to secure a work visa, a verified Instagram page, a Wikipedia page, a photo shoot with Sports Illustrated, an additional $400,000 for an apartment, and more.”

In a statement to People magazine, Davis denied having “ever threatened or asked for money.”

When Davis tried to reach him in 2019 and 2020, Kinnaman claims he was in a relationship at that point, and did not respond.

He claimed that led Davis to become “more antagonistic, threatening, and frightening over time” in her communications.

Kinnaman stars in James Gunn’s highly-anticipated ‘The Suicide Squad’, now showing in UAE cinemas.