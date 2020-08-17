Gaten Matarazzo has a side hustle — running food at a New Jersey restaurant.
Best known for his role as Dustin on ‘Stranger Things’, the young star has taken a job in a restaurant while filming, after his hit Netflix series shut down production due to COVID-19.
The 17-year-old actor has been keeping busy at the Long Beach Island restaurant, where he reportedly works alongside his family members, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
Apparently, Matarazzo’s growing celebrity is only a minor issue. Despite his curly hair and big smile that have become well-known around the world, the actor is able to disguise himself (within limits) by wearing a hat and a face mask.
‘Stranger Things’ had to halt filming of its fourth season back in March due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. It is unclear when the season will film and air.