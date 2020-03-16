The space opera was supposed to be released on Tuesday, March 17

Image Credit:

Disney’s ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ has made a surprise early hit at many digital channels, days before the originally scheduled date of release.

The space opera was supposed to be released on Tuesday, March 17. Instead, the final Skywalker Saga became available late Friday, March 13, in most digital stores, reported Deadline.

The move has been spurred by the spreading coronavirus pandemic, as millions of people are staying at home amid the crisis.