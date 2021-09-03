South Korean actor Park Seo-joon has been confirmed to be starring in an upcoming Marvel Studios movie.
The heartthrob’s agency Awesome Entertainment released a statement saying that Park had left the country to film for it, however they did not specify the name of the project.
“Park Seo-joon confirmed his appearance in the Marvel Studios movie and left the country this afternoon,” the post read.
“We thank the many people who have shown interest and support for Park Seo-joon as he takes on this new challenge,” the statement added, as reported by Korean news site Soompi. “We are well aware that many people are curious about the name of the film in which he will be appearing, his character, the filming location, and his filming schedule, but we plan to reveal the details of the movie at a later date.”
This comes months after rumours spread that the actor, best known for his roles in dramas such as ‘What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim?’ and ‘Itaewon Class’, would be starring in ‘The Marvels’. His Wikipedia page also lists the movie in his filmography.
‘The Marvels’ is a sequel to 2019’s ‘Captain Marvel’ and stars Brie Larson, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris.