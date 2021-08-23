Christmas arrived early for Spider-Man fans as a leaked video the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer was splashed across social media early Sunday.
However, Sony moved with speed to try and shut down the situation, said an article on The Hollywood Reporter.
The upcoming superhero instalment, starring Tom Holland in the lead role, was trending on Twitter as some accounts shared what appeared to be the trailer while others reacted to the firestorm the alleged leaker might face.
Some tweets that shared the video of the alleged trailer were taken down and slapped with a copyright statement. “The media has been disabled in response to a report from the copyright owner,” the message read.
The Hollywood Reporter reportedly viewed the alleged leak, and its contents appeared to be legitimate, they said.
‘Spider-Man’ fans have been chomping at the bit for the first look at ‘No Way Home’ as rumours have swirled about who may show up from previous Spider-Man films.
It is expected that the studio will soon release the trailer officially, as actor Holland cryptically posted on his Instagram Stories, writing, “You ain’t ready”.
‘Spider–Man: No Way Home’ is currently set to arrive in theatres on December 17.