Actress Sharon Stone says she feels like a different person since having a stroke in 2001.

During an interview with Attitude, the 62-year-old looked back at the health scare, which saw her having to learn even the most basic of skills.

“When you get to rebuild your brain, you can make better choices. I mean, I even decided to discipline my mind. Maybe if I’m rebuilding my brain, it’s like a muscle. Maybe I should not even spend time on bad thoughts. Maybe I don’t have to have bad thoughts,” Stone said.

“And when I look at me from before, I remember her, most of it, not all of it but I remember her. But I don’t feel like I am her completely, you know? It’s a strange, strange sort of dual reality. We do really get to pick who we want to be in our life and career,” she added.

The actress, who has three children — Roan, 20, Laird, 15, and Quinn, 14 — was given just a small chance of survival.

She previously said: “If you have a really bad headache, you need to go to the hospital. I didn’t get to the hospital until day three or four of my stroke. Most people die. I had a 1 per cent chance of living by the time I got surgery — and they wouldn’t know for a month if I would live. No one told me — I read it in a magazine.”

Stone also previously admitted she “lost everything” in the wake of her medical emergency.