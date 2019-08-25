‘Marriage Story’ is about a couple working through things as the relationship comes apart

Every marriage has a story. Sometimes happy, sometimes sad, always told from at least two points of view.

Now Netflix is serving up a taste or two of its ‘Marriage Story’, starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver as a bicoastal couple working through things together as their relationship comes apart.

The streaming service dropped his-and-hers teaser trailers Tuesday for the film, written and directed by Noah Baumbach. He previously collaborated with Netflix for ‘The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)’, pulling a heartfelt performance from Adam Sandler. The new movie has “awards contender” written all over it.

The teaser trailers for ‘Marriage Story’ hint at what brought the couple — she’s an LA actress, he’s a New York director — together in the first place.

“She’s a great dancer. Infectious. She’s a mother who plays — really plays. She gives great presents. She’s competitive. She knows when to push me and when to leave me alone,” says Driver’s character, Charlie, in the “What I Love About Nicole” part of the trailer pair.

“He loves being a dad. It’s almost annoying how much he likes it,” says Johansson’s Nicole in the matching clip. “He cries easily in movies. He’s very competitive. He’s very clear about what he wants. He’s a great dresser, never looks embarrassing, which is hard for a man. He takes all of my moods steadily. He doesn’t make me feel bad about them. He rarely gets defeated, which I feel like I always do.”

Both trailers end the same, with the couple awkwardly having a “We should talk” moment. But they don’t know how to start that conversation.