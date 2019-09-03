Actress flaunted bikini body on social media to celebrate her birthday

Salma Hayek attends the "Go Behind the Scenes with the Walt Disney Studios," press line at the 2019 D23 Expo, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Anaheim, California Image Credit: AP

Los Angeles: Actress Salma Hayek found a sexy way to celebrate her 53rd birthday, by flaunting a bikini body on social media.

"Yes, tomorrow I'm 53. So?!" she captioned an image she posted on Instagram, which shows her in a blue bikini on the beach.

In the image, Hayek is seen posing with her hands on her hips, with a confused look on her face. It seems she is talking to the person who shot the photo.

The actress turned 53 on Monday, and received many birthday wishes from friends in the industry.

"Salma Hayek and it never looked so good!" Singer Lenny Kravitz wrote.

Hayek's "After the Sunset" co-star Pierce Brosnan wrote: "Happy birthday dear Salma".