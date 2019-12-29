The action comedy will be part of Marvel Studios

Ryan Reynolds confirmed that he’s working on ‘Deadpool 3’ and that the film would have a new home at Marvel Studios.

The 43-year-old star was speaking at morning talk show ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’, reported Variety.

The action franchise starring Reynolds had been the bright spot in Fox’s Marvel properties but not in Disney’s earlier.

“We’re working on it right now with the whole team,” Reynolds told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest and added, “We’re over at Marvel, which is the big leagues all of a sudden. It’s kind of crazy.”

The outlet said ‘Deadpool’ was one of only a handful of Marvel characters owned outright by a studio other than Disney, adding that the superhero was reunited with the Cinematic Universe when the $71.3 billion (Dh261.8 billion) Disney-Fox deal became official in March.

Reynolds first starred as the anti-hero in the 2016 release ‘Deadpool’ and returned with ‘Deadpool 2’ in 2018.