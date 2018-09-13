Disgraced sitcom star Roseanne Barr will participate in a public conversation about atonement and repentance on the same night she could have been honoured at the Primetime Emmy Awards.

“Is America a Forgiving Nation?” is the title of the discussion set to take place on September 17 in Beverly Hills.

The Roseanne star has been on an apology tour since her racist tweet about former US President Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett last May swiftly shuttered her ABC reboot and derailed its potential run at this year’s Emmys.

The actress recently also announced that she would move to Israel for a few months. The move will also keep her out of Hollywood when ABC’s Barr-free Roseanne spinoff, The Conners, premieres on October 16.