‘Roma’ actor Jorge Antonio Guerrero Martinez has finally obtained a US visa and will be able to attend the Oscars.
The Mexican actor, who plays brooding militant Fermin in Alfonso Cuaron’s Oscar-nominated film, said last month that he had been denied visas to the US on three occasions, which prevented him from attending screenings and other industry events stateside.
But streaming giant Netflix, which distributed ‘Roma,’ has helped secure a non-immigrant visa for the actor by working with the US Embassy in Mexico, Los Angeles Times has confirmed.
Guerrero also has a ticket to attend the 91st Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on February 24, where he will join director Cuaron and costar Yalitza Aparicio, who plays Fermin’s love interest in the film. Aparicio is also nominated for a lead actress Oscar at the ceremony.
“I’m really happy. Hopefully, and I say this with my whole heart, Yalitza wins the Oscar,” Martinez told Mexico’s Quien. “Imagine that. I’m thinking more about that.”
‘Roma’ is nominated for 10 Academy Awards and made history by earning Netflix its first best-picture Oscar nomination, making the streaming giant an undeniable force in the changing cinema landscape.
The 91st Academy Awards ceremony will air live in the UAE on February 25 at 5am on OSN Movies HD and OSN Yahala Cinema HD. The Red Carpet coverage will start at 3.30am, also live on both channels. The primetime repeat of the ceremony only will be at 8pm, also on both channels.