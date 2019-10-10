Image Credit:

Actor Robert Downey Jr is not interested in getting an Oscar for his Iron Man portrayal in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actor made the revelation on Monday while taping ‘The Howard Stern Show’. He also quipped about Martin Scorsese’s recent comments to Empire magazine that Marvel movies are “not cinema”, reports Hollywood Reporter.

Downey Jr tried to brush off the remark, saying he doesn’t think Scorsese really cares that much. But Stern said he believed the ‘Taxi Driver’ director didn’t like the movies and others in the industry had the same feeling, which is why Downey Jr was never nominated for an Oscar for his work as Tony Stark.

“I’m so glad you brought this up because there was some talk about it, and I said ‘let’s not’ and because I’m much more like you than you might really want to believe,” Downey Jr said.

“I listen to the show and I agree with most all of your opinions, varied though they may be. Occasionally, you’ll go on some tributary trail of thought [and] I’ll go like, ‘Oh that’s not how I see it, but I love that you see it that way’,” he added.

Downey Jr also said: “I’ll tell you the truth. I didn’t expect [the Marvel Cinematic Universe] to become what it became, and it is this very large, multiheaded Hydra at this point.”

Pressed on what Scorsese said, Downey replied: “It’s his opinion. I mean it plays in theatres. I appreciate his opinion because I think it’s like anything. We need all of the different perspectives so we can come to the centre and move on.”

His 2008 film ‘Iron Man’ kicked off phase one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Downey Jr entered the Disney World in 2006 with the remake of ‘The Shaggy Dog’. He went on to win hearts with his celebrated performance as Tony Stark as Iron Man. The role merged with his enigma and charisma, which seemed to match his real life persona, spearheaded the iconic blockbuster franchises ‘Iron Man’ and ‘Avengers’. He bid adieu to his superhero avatar with ‘Avengers: Endgame’ this year.