A jury ordered Robert De Niro's company to pay about $1.26 million to the actor's former assistant after finding that the production company discriminated against her because of her gender, according to the Associated Press.
The jury ruled that Canal Productions, a movie and video production company that De Niro founded, should make a pair of payments worth $632,142 each to his longtime assistant Graham Chase Robinson, who had sued De Niro for gender discrimination and retaliation, seeking $12 million in damages.
De Niro also sued his former assistant for breach of loyalty and fiduciary duty, seeking $6 million in damages for the alleged theft of 5 million air mile points near the end of her employment, as well as the unauthorized spending of thousands of dollars' worth of charges at Whole Foods, the Manhattan restaurant Paola's, Uber rides and taxis, among other places.
The jury spent five hours deliberating Thursday. De Niro was not found personally liable, according to Deadline.
The lawsuits led to a deeply personal courtroom drama in which De Niro was at one point seen shouting in the courtroom.