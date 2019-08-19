Jacob Tremblay as Max, Keith L Williams as Lucas and Brady Noon as Thor in ‘Good Boys’. Image Credit: AP

Despite five new wide releases opening this weekend, only one managed to make an impression at the box office.

Universal’s R-rated comedy ‘Good Boys’ opened in first place with $21 million (Dh77.11 million), surpassing analyst projections of $12 million to $15 million, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore.

The film’s result makes it the best original comedy opening of the year as well as the first R-rated comedy to open at No 1 since the studio released ‘The Boss’ in 2016. Universal now has the two biggest original comedy openings this year with ‘Good Boys’ and ‘Little’.

Produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, ‘Good Boys’ stars Jacob Tremblay, Keith L Williams and Brady Noon as three precocious 12-year-old boys getting ready for their first kissing party.

Directed by Gene Stupnitsky in his feature directorial debut, it was well-received with a B-plus CinemaScore and an 80 per cent “fresh” rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

“Gene Stupnitsky and Lee Eisenberg flawlessly depict an awkward phase that everyone can relate to with not only outrageous laughs but quite a bit of heart as well,” said Jim Orr, Universal’s distribution chief. “Further, when you have Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, the creative minds behind some of the most iconic comedies of the last decade, there’s no doubt people will be talking about this one for a long time.”

Universal has distributed the biggest original comedy openings of the last three years with this film, including last year’s ‘Blockers’ ($20.5 million) and ‘Night School’ ($27.2 million) and 2017’s surprise hit ‘Girls Trip’ ($31.2 million). The latter two films were the highest-grossing domestic comedies of their respective years. “Universal has a rich history of successful comedies,” said Orr. “To be able to add ‘Good Boys’ to our canon is amazing.”

The studio now matches Disney with six films that have opened at No. 1 this year: ‘Good Boys’, ‘Glass’, ‘Us’, ‘How to Train Your Dragon 3’, ‘Secret Life of Pets 2’ and ‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw’.