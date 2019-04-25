The 25th James Bond movie and Daniel Craig’s last one as 007 is heading home to Jamaica

US actor Rami Malek arrives on the red carpet for the Time 100 Gala at the Lincoln Center in New York on April 23, 2019. / AFP / ANGELA WEISS Image Credit: AFP

The 25th James Bond movie and Daniel Craig’s last one as 007 is heading home to Jamaica and has found its villain.

Craig, Bond producers and director Cary Fukunaga on Thursday launched the film from the Caribbean island nation where Ian Fleming wrote all of his Bond novels. The still-untitled film will be partly set in Jamaica, also a setting in ‘Dr. No’ and ‘Live and Let Die’.

Craig will star alongside returning cast member Lea Seydoux. who’ll reprise the role of Madeleine Swann

Rami Malek is joining the cast as the villain. The recent Oscar-winner said in a videotaped message that he’ll make sure Bond “will not have an easy ride of it” in ‘Bond 25’.