Vocalist found dead at his home in Essex on Monday, according to reports

FILE PHOTO: British singer Keith Flint of techno group "The Prodigy" performs during the first day of the Isle of Wight Festival at Seaclose Park in Newport on the Isle of Wight June 9, 2006. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico (BRITAIN) - GM1DSUHVWHAA/File Photo Image Credit: REUTERS

Keith Flint, vocalist with The Prodigy, has died at the age of 49, it has been reported.

The singer was found dead at his home in Essex on Monday.

An Essex police spokesman confirmed that a 49-year-old man had died. “We were called to concerns for the welfare of a man at an address in Brook Hill, North End, just after 8.10am on Monday,” he said.

“We attended and, sadly, a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Originally a dancer with the group, Flint performed the vocals on The Prodigy’s best known singles, ‘Firestarter’ and ‘Breathe’, which both went to No 1.

He later went on to become a motorcycle racing team owner and manager.

