Indian actress Priyanka Chopra was seen enjoying family time with her fiance Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra at the US Open in New York.

Chopra on Wednesday morning shared a string of pictures on Instagram, including one of her with Jonas’ brother Joe and his fiancee Sophie Turner.

“It is a famjam at the US Open. Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas and Madhu Chopra,” she captioned the image.

Chopra and Jonas’ Instagram stories also showed them rooting for tennis player Serena Williams.

Earlier this month, the recently engaged couple were also seen enjoying the Labor Day weekend.

Labor Day in the US is a public holiday celebrated on the first Monday in September.