The Walt Disney Company is exploring a reboot of its billion dollar Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

According to sources, studio officials have met with the Deadpool writing team of Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick for the movie.

Jerry Bruckheimer will continue to captain the ship as producer on Pirates of the Caribbean.

But it is too early to say who else might be back and that includes actor Johnny Depp, who played the role of Jack Sparrow in the first five films.