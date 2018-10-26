Former Suits star Patrick J. Adams, who became a father for the first time two weeks ago, says fatherhood is great.

“Oh man, we are two weeks in. It has just taught me how much sleep means. But it is good, it’s great,” the 37-year-old Adams told People magazine.

He has had a baby girl with wife Troian Bellisario. They announced their daughter’s arrival on October 8 alongside a photo of the newborn girl grasping her parents’ hands.

“The world just got 8lbs heavier. Thank you to everyone who fought for and protected our privacy during this incredible and beautiful time in our lives,” he wrote.

The couple got married in 2016.