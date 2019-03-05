The 38-year-old broke off her engagement to actor Chris Zylka in November last year

Socialite Paris Hilton says she does not have time for love right now as she is too busy to find a man and settle down.

The 38-year-old broke off her engagement to actor Chris Zylka in November last year, 11 months after he popped the question.

“I don’t have time for love right now. I hardly have time for myself. I am constantly travelling over 250 days a year, never home hardly, just focusing on myself, my business and my friends,” Hilton told mirror.co.uk.