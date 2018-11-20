Heiress and entrepreneur Paris Hilton and actor Chris Zylka have called off their engagement, according to reports out Monday.
The break-up happened “a few weeks ago,” according to a People magazine source who said the speed of the relationship was a factor in Hilton’s decision. “[S]he realised it wasn’t right for her.”
Hilton, 37, and The Leftovers actor, 33, went public with their relationship in February 2017. They were photographed at an event together in LA as recently as last month.
In July, Hilton told E! News they were “really excited” about wedding planning and said she couldn’t wait to have a baby. “I’m gonna be the best mom,” she said at the time.
Hilton had confirmed the engagement in January, posting a picture of the proposal with the caption, “I said Yas! So happy and excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend & soul mate. Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true!”
Hilton, who is scheduled to meet fans to promote her latest fragrance Platinum Rush at Dubai Festival City on Tuesday, posted a cryptic message on her Instagram.
”I believe that everything happens for a reason. People change so that you can learn to let go. Things go wrong so that you appreciate them when they’re right. You believe lies so you eventually learn to trust no one but yourself. And sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together,” she said.
The meet-and-greet with Hilton will take place att he Brands4U store from 4pm.