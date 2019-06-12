Next year, the 92nd Academy Awards is set for February 9

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2019 file photo, the Oscar statue appears the 91st Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has set the date for the 94th Oscars. The film academy says Tuesday, June 11, 2019 that the ceremony will be held on Feb. 27, 2022, airing live on ABC at 8 p.m ET.(Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP, file) Image Credit: Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP

The Oscars will take place in late February in 2021 and 2022 to accommodate the Olympics, Super Bowl and other events, organisers said Tuesday.

Next year, the 92nd Oscars is set for February 9, but the following ceremonies will be on February 28, 2021 and February 27, 2022 — the final Sundays of the month.

“Timing of the 2022 Olympics, the Super Bowl and national holidays will keep the 2021 and 2022 dates on the last Sunday in February,” the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and US network ABC said.

“The Academy and ABC continue to evaluate dates for future years.”