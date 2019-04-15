Actor and singer got engaged on Valentine’s Day this year

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 12: Katy Perry attends the taping of ABC's "American Idol" on April 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == Image Credit: AFP

Singer Katy Perry, who had an extravagant wedding in India in 2010 with former husband Russell Brand, wants a “smaller and intimate” wedding with new fiance, actor Orlando Bloom.

“They are the happiest couple. Just so excited about being engaged and planning a wedding,” a source told People magazine of Bloom, 42, and Perry, 34.

“They are secretive about details, but seem to want something smaller and intimate,” the source said, adding: “They look forward to starting a family together as well.”

For now, the pair have been enjoying the Coachella music festival, where they were seen holding hands.

Bloom and Perry got engaged on Valentine’s Day this year, announcing the news on Instagram.

The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor was earlier married to model Miranda Kerr, 35, and they share eight-year-old son Flynn.