Netflix will air a documentary series on Formula One great Michael Schumacher from September 15, the online streaming platform said on Friday.
Approved by his family, ‘Schumacher’ features interviews with his wife and children, including F1 racer son Mick, and other past and present drivers, Netflix said.
Schumacher, 52, who won a record seven F1 titles since equalled by Briton Lewis Hamilton, has not been seen in public since suffering severe head injuries in a skiing accident.
On December 29, 2013, the Formula One champion slammed his head on a rock while skiing with his son and friends.
He was airlifted to Grenoble Hospital and underwent two surgical procedures. He was put into a medically induced coma, from which he emerged in June 2014. Since September 2014, Schumacher has been cared for at home on the shores of Lake Geneva and his family fiercely protects his privacy.