Arab music icon Nancy Ajram will join hands with Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities to raise funds for COVID-19 relief work in India through a virtual concert on August 15. The digital event, which will kick off at 6pm UAE time, will be broadcast on Facebook Global.
The fundraiser, entitled ‘We For India’ aims to raise over $3.5million and will see over 80 musicians from across the globe participate.
Big names including Ed Sheeran, Annie Lennox, Mick Jagger, Jay Shetty and music group Sister Sledge ft. Sledgendary have confirmed their participation. Founding member of Rolling Stones Mick Jagger, twice Academy Award winner A.R.Rahman, leading Africa origin actress Ini Dima-Okojie have also confirmed their participation.
There’s will be a generous dose of Bollywood sparkle to the event too.
While actor Ajay Devgn will also throw his weight behind this worthy cause, other prominent Bollywood stars including Sacred Games lead star Saif Ali Khan, UN Women Goodwill Ambassador Farhan Akhtar, star of Oscar and BAFTA nominated film ‘The White Tiger’ Rajkummar Rao, UNEP Goodwill Ambassador & UN Secretary-General’s Advocate for SDG Dia Mirza and Indian filmmaker Karan Johar will also participate. Rao will host the event.
This virtual event is an initiative by global social impact enterprise The World We Want, produced in partnership with Reliance Entertainment.
The event acts as an opportunity to use the power of entertainment to inspire, empower, and mobilise global public support to donate funds in real-time and address the significant social-economic impact of the pandemic.
Proceeds from the event go towards providing critical facilities such as oxygen concentrators, cylinders, ventilators, and essential medicines as well as ICU units to those suffering from COVID-19. Funds will also go towards supporting the medical staff.