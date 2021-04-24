‘Mother of Madness’ follows the adventures of Maya who is out to stop human traffickers

Emilia Clarke is ready for a new challenge.

The actress, who starred as Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen on the HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’, has developed a new superhero comic book, ‘Mother Of Madness’ or ‘M.O.M.’.

Published by Image Comics, ‘M.O.M.’ is a three-issue miniseries. It follows Maya, a single mother who realises she now has freakish superpowers she can use to stop a secret cabal of human traffickers. Clarke co-wrote the comic along with author Marguerite Bennett, whose work spans the likes of Marvel, DC, and Archie Comics’ Josie And The Pussycats.

In an earlier interview with Entertainment Weekly, Clarke said the comic started off as a joke. “About three years ago, I was in a car with a bunch of friends and was like, ‘Hey, guys, wouldn’t it be really funny if…’ And then I woke up the next day and was like, ‘That would be funny. That would be [expletive] cool. Why not?’”

Clarke describes the comic as a Deadpool-esque blend of “a lot of silliness” and tongue-in-cheek humour, combined with a very current feminist sensibility “explored in an extreme genre-bending atmosphere.”

“We’re always calling mothers superheroes, and I’m like, what if they were? What if they legitimately were superheroes?” she added. “Maya has had a very hard life, and she finds herself in a place where everything that makes her unique, she hates and is ashamed about. It’s only in the discovery of her powers that she finds her true acceptance of who she is.”