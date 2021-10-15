Model says that she needed to be independent from her famous musician mother

Lourdes Leon Image Credit: instagram.com/lourdesleon

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon has said her music icon mom has been very controlling of her life.

The 24-year-old model, who is Madonna’s oldest child, in the interview released on October 14 addressed the fact that she hasn’t used her famous mum’s money for college.

“We don’t get any handouts in my family,” Leon told Interview Magazine. “Obviously, I grew up with extreme privilege. There’s no denying that. But I think my mom saw all these other kids of famous people, and she was like, ‘My kids are not going to be like this.’ Also, I feel like if your parents pay for things, then it gives them leverage over you. My mom is such a control freak, and she has controlled me my whole life. I needed to be completely independent from her as soon as I graduated high school.”

Leon, whose father is Madonna’s ex-boyfriend Carlos Leon, revealed in an interview with Vogue earlier this year that apart from paying for her own way through college she also pays for her own apartment in Bushwick.

In her latest interview, Leon said that despite their differences there’s still a lot of love between them.

“My experience with my mom’s music has changed so much as I’ve gotten older, because I’m increasingly able to recognise how influential and amazing this woman is, and how empowering to other women and ahead of her time she has always been,” the model said. “She’s probably the hardest worker I’ve ever seen.”