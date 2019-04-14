Project is being described as ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ meets ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’

‘Quantico’ star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Indian-origin actress Mindy Kaling will team up for a new film, based on a big fat Indian wedding.

Universal Pictures is developing the film after winning an auction for a pitch by Kaling, Chopra Jonas and TV producer Dan Goor.

Kaling, who will write the screenplay with Goor, is attached to star alongside Chopra Jonas and will potentially direct the film.

Details of the pitch are being kept under wraps other than being described as ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ meets ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’. It is likely to revolve around the culture clashes at a big wedding in India.

“Two women with a passion for telling good stories, just got the green light to their story their way. So proud of this incredible partnership with Mindy Kaling and Goor! We are about to show you what it means to be modern, global and Indian. See you at the cinema,” Chopra Jonas tweeted.