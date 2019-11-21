FILE PHOTO: 91st Academy Awards - Oscars Arrivals - Red Carpet - Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 24, 2019. Lady Gaga wearing Alexander McQueen. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo Image Credit: REUTERS

Oprah Winfrey’s going on tour, and she’s bringing a rock-star line-up with her, including former first lady Michelle Obama and Grammy- and Oscar-winner Lady Gaga.

Live Nation announced Wednesday that Winfrey’s wellness arena tour with WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined) — dubbed ‘Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus’ — will also include guest appearances from Jennifer Lopez, Dwayne Johnson, Amy Schumer, Tina Fey, Tracee Ellis Ross and Kate Hudson.

On the tour, Winfrey will hold one-on-one conversations with the superstars, first with Gaga on January 4, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The nine-city tour will also visit St. Paul, Minnesota (Fey); Charlotte, North Carolina (Schumer); Atlanta (Johnson); Brooklyn, New York (Obama); Dallas (Ellis Ross); San Francisco (Hudson); and Los Angeles (Lopez). Winfrey will wrap the tour on March 7 in Denver with BFF Gayle King.

