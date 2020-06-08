The Hollywood actor wants agencies and studios to “invest in black staff”

Michael B Jordan Image Credit: Reuters

Addressing crowds during an anti-racism protest in Los Angeles actor Michael B. Jordan pitched studios and agencies to “invest in black staff.”

Jordan was vocal throughout last week on Instagram, showing solidarity with others against the racial injustice, following the death of an African American man, George Floyd, under police detention.

Taking to the streets, the actor during a protest against police violence, reflected on some of his film roles and what they have thought him about racial injustice and inequality.

Referring to his 2013 released drama ‘Fruitvale Station,’ and his role as Oscar Grant gave him the “opportunity to feel the pain of his family, his daughter, his mother. I lived with that for a very long time and it weighs on me,” The Hollywood Reporter quoted Jordan as saying.

Noting his role as a fireman who joined a revolution in ‘Fahrenheit 451,’ he added: “Producing that movie made me really realise the lengths that the government and oppressors will go to keep knowledge out of your hands.”

He also said that he also had the “honour” of playing Bryan Stevenson in ‘Just Mercy.’

“In doing so I learned his tactics. I learned his mentality. I learned his approach to things. Very calm. Very strategic. Very thoughtful. You have to be proximal. You have to be close to [the] issues,” the 33-year-old said.

Jordan continued to address the crowd, emphasising that he supports everybody attending the protest and understands that “we have to be here together.”

He later called on people to “invest in black staff,” including studios and agencies.

“A great agent doesn’t have to be a great organizer, but a great agent could advocate for relationships with organisers,” the ‘Black Panther’ star said.