Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green. Image Credit: AP

Actors Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have filed papers at a court in Los Angeles to dismiss their divorce case.

Fox filed for divorce in 2015 after five years of marriage to Green, citing irreconcilable differences. Then the two announced they were having a third child together and reconciled the following year.

After three years of reconcilement, Fox was spotted at the court on Thursday to request a dismissal in her ongoing divorce case.

Fox and Green have three children — Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom and Journey River. The third child was born after their separation.