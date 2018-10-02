Mayans MC has been renewed for a second season.

FX announced on Monday that it has picked up a second season of the hit biker drama created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James. The news comes just four episodes into the first season of the Sons of Anarchy spin-off.

“Mayans MC is performing fantastically, proving to be a breakout first season,” said Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX Networks and FX Productions, in a news release. “The series premiered as the highest rated cable series this year and continues to sustain a committed fan base, reflecting the talent and drive of creators Kurt Sutter and Elgin James. We couldn’t be more excited to take this ride to a second season.”

Mayans MC follows Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo) and his life as a member of the Mayans motorcycle club — a gang first introduced as the Sons’ rivals on Sons of Anarchy. The 10-episode first season premiered September 4.

“The Mayans MC mythology sprang from the womb of Sons of Anarchy, but anyone who has taken the time to watch, knows it has become its own mythical creature,” added Sutter in the news release.

“I’m excited for the fans’ response to the rest of this season and I can’t wait to get back in the writers room and get to work on season two,” said James.

Mayans MC season two will premiere on FX in 2019.