Lisa Bonet was spotted wearing her wedding ring nearly two months after announcing her split from Jason Momoa.
In a photo obtained by E! News, Bonet was seen wearing her wedding band while shopping for clothes in Topanga Canyon on March 16.
For the unversed, the picture comes nearly two months after the couple announced their split after four years of marriage and more than a decade together as a couple.
At the time, the pair shared a joint statement, writing: “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times... A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring.”
Continuing their joint statement, Momoa and Bonet wrote that the “love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived.”
Momoa shares daughters Lola Iolani, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha, 12 with Bonet. Bonet is also the mother of actor Zoe Kravitz who she shares with her ex-husband Lenny Kravitz.
This isn’t the first time rumours of a reconciliation have grabbed headlines. Momoa was seen supporting step-daughter Kravitz during the release of her film, ‘The Batman’.