Lady Gaga. Image Credit: AFP

American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga’s dogs, Koji and Gustav, were kidnapped last week. They were taken while being walked by the dog walker Ryan Fischer, who was left shot and bleeding on the Los Angeles street.

Fischer, who has been called a hero by Lady Gaga, finally broke his silence days after the February 24 incident.

But first, here’s what happened.

Fischer was walking three French Bulldogs that belong to Gaga: Koji, Gustav and Asia. She was in Rome, on an upcoming movie, ‘Gucci’, shoot. Traffic cam footage obtained by TMZ shows a man with a gun confronting Fischer; LAPD have confirmed there were at least two assailant. They struggle, a shot rings out and a dog yelps. The wounded man can be heard calling for help. "Help me, I've been shot. I've been shot," he screams as he lies on the ground. "Oh my God."

A neighbour can be heard rushing to help Fischer.

Fischer was rushed to the hospital for emergency care.

The third French bulldog was successfully retrieved.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga reached out to everyone for information or the return of her dogs, even announcing a $500,000 reward for their safe return.

The abducted dogs were brought in by a woman to the LAPD's Olympic Community Police Station on Friday. It's unclear how the woman came to be in possession of the dogs.

Thirty-year-old Fischer, who is recovering in hospital, recalled that harrowing night in detail in social media posts that show him on his hospital bed.

"4 days ago, while a car sped away and blood poured from my gun shot wound, an angel trotted over and laid next to me," Fischer wrote in an Insta post. "My panicked screams calmed as I looked at her, even though it registered that the blood pooling around her tiny body was my own. I cradled Asia as best I could, thanked her for all the incredible adventures we'd been on together, apologized that I couldn't defend her brothers, and then resolved that I would still try to save them… and myself."

"Hopeful that my calm(ish) and forceful pleas for the urgency of my care," he continued, "as well as the focused descriptions of the dogs would be enough to help me and get enough police and media attention to find the boys, I looked backed (sic) at my guardian angel. I smiled at her shaking form, thankful that at least she would be okay. From that point, right as the neighbors poured from their homes and restaurant to us on the sidewalk, life has taken a very sudden and unexpected turn."

"I am still in recovery from a very close call with death and have kept myself (for the most part, I mean I am human) from the growing media story," he said in a second post. "I will write and say more later, but the gratitude for all the love I feel from around this planet is immense and intense. I felt your healing support! Thank you. I am humbled and grateful that attention and focus from the police were enough to get Koji and Gustav back to safety, and I know they are committed to bringing these criminals and attempted murderers to justice. I am so appreciative of everything you continue to do."

He went on to say thank you to his doctors, family and friends. "First responders and health care workers: you literally saved my life and helped me take newborn walks, I can't thank you enough," he said. "And to Elisha, my family at Haüs and @ladygaga: your babies are back and the family is whole… we did it! You have shown so much support throughout this whole crisis to both me and my family. But your support as a friend, despite your own traumatic loss from your kids, was unwavering. I love you and thank you."