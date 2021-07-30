Lady Gaga steps into the fashionable shoes of Patrizia Reggiani in the first trailer for the much-anticipated movie ‘House of Gucci’.
The clip, which released on July 30, also showcases Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci.
Directed by Ridley Scott, ‘House of Gucci’ delves into the assassination of Maurizio, the grandson of renowned fashion designer Guccio Gucci, and the downfall of the Gucci family fashion dynasty.
Patrizia, Maurizio’s ex-wife, was tried and convicted of orchestrating his murder after he left her for a younger woman. She served 18 years in prison, where she gained the nickname Black Widow, before being released in 2016. Salma Hayek will play Pina Auriemma, who was a clairvoyant friend of Patrizia.
“It was a name that sounded so sweet, so seductive, synonymous with worth, style, power, but that name was a curse, too,” Gaga’s Patrizia says in a voice-over opening the trailer that gives a glimpse into the lives of the Italian fashion family.
“I don’t consider myself to be a particularly ethical person. But I am fair,” Gaga adds to the tune of ‘Heart of Glass’ by Blondie.
The trailer of the film offered all the glitz and glamour you’d expect from the Italian fashion house in the ‘90s, complete with the couple’s lavish wedding, opulent lifestyle and something more sinister.
‘House of Gucci’, written by Roberto Bentivegna, is based on Sara Gay Forden’s novel ‘The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed’. The star-studded cast also includes Al Pacino, Jared Leto and Jeremy Irons.
Filmed in Europe, ‘House of Gucci’ marks Gaga’s first film since ‘A Star Is Born’, which earned her Oscar and Golden Globe nominations. The film is slated to be released in the US on November 24.