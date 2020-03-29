US actress Kristen Bell Image Credit: AFP/Getty Images

American actor Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard are doing their part to help people living in the Los Angeles buildings they own by waiving rent for April.

According to TMZ, the couple waived the rent payments of tenants in a California building they own in an effort to provide a bit of relief to those who are struggling to make ends meet during the current coronavirus pandemic.

Bell explained during an appearance on ‘The Bobby Bones Show’: “It was a no-brainer. People over profit.”

Earlier this month, No Kid Hungry highlighted the Hollywood couple for their donation of $150,007.96 (Dh550,934) to help send grants to schools and provide meals for those in need.

Bell explained via Instagram the reason why the number is odd because when her daughters, six-year-old Lincoln and five-year-old Delta, overheard the actress making the donation, “they asked if they could also donate the money from their piggy bank.”