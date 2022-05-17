Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and drummer Travis Barker kept the rock chic vibe going in new pictures released on May 17 following their surprise wedding — this time for real — that took place in Santa Barbara.

Sources had reported that the couple got legally hitched on May 15 in an intimate courthouse ceremony.

The Poosh founder wore a fitted Dolce & Gabbana mini-dress with stilettos and a veil, while the Blink-182 rocker wore an all-black suit.

“Till death do us part,” Kardashian captioned the series of black and white photos, one of which featured a black convertible with the sign ‘just married’.

Kardashian’s grandmother Mary Jo Campbell and Barker’s father Randy were also featured in the images.

This is the second time the couple have made it to the alter; the first time was after the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas in April when they had a non-legal wedding at a chapel just for fun.

“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect,” Kardashian had written on Instagram along with photos of the two at One Love Wedding chapel.

They’re expected to get married again in Italy — probably in big Kardashian/reality TV star fashion — if sources are to be believed.

“They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon,” the source told People. “All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited.”

Kardashian, 43, and Barker, 46, got engaged in October 2021 at a beach decorated with roses and candles. Rumours that the PDA-loving pair were dating first broke out early in 2021 and they made it official on Instagram a few days after Valentine’s Day.