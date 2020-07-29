Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Image Credit: AP

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has reportedly had an emotional reunion with husband Kanye West in Wyoming, where the rapper is currently camped out after a dramatic few weeks.

Kardashian was seen returning to Los Angeles alone a day after the tear-filled and intense meeting with West, according to People magazine.

A source told People that Kardashian was “hysterically crying” during their reunion, adding that “Kim hasn’t seen Kanye for weeks.”

“She is very emotional about everything, and also exhausted,” the source said. “She feels very hurt by Kanye. She has tried to reach him multiple times and he just ignores her.”

Paparazzi pictures taken outside a Wendy’s show the beauty mogul crying while seated next to West in a car.

The ‘All Falls Down’ musician had allegedly stopped Kardashian from visiting him at his ranch in Cody, Wyoming, but has met with comedian Dave Chappelle and singer Justin Bieber there.

West has been in the news over the past month for posting bizarre tweets, holding a presidential campaign where he broke down in tears and spoke about wanting to abort his daughter, North, and accusing the Kardashian family of wanting to institutionalise him.

Amid all this, Kardashian had posted on Instagram asking people to show compassion towards her husband, saying he was dealing with bipolar disorder.

“Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions,” Kardashian wrote.

Rapper Kanye West holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, on July 19, 2020. Image Credit: Reuters

West later apologised to his wife for his outburst.