Kim Kardashian and her alleged new boyfriend Pete Davidson were recently on a very fancy dinner date.
The reality TV star and comedian apparently dined at a party held by billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos at his Los Angeles estate on Tuesday, People magazine and TMZ reported.
The rumoured couple arrived in Kardashian’s car and were at the estate for hours before heading to Davidson’s hotel.
Amid the drama with her estranged husband Kanye West, Kardashian has been shmoozing with some pretty important people lately.
On Monday, it was reported that the Skims mogul met up with former US First Lady Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton for coffee. People magazine said it was to discuss the Clinton’s upcoming Apple TV+ docuseries called ‘Gutsy Women’.
Kardashian and Davidson have not confirmed whether they’re dating, but have been spotted hanging out together on numerous occasions and holding hands.
The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star is currently in the middle of a divorce from West, who she shares four children with. Following the split, Kardashian has been vocal about her support for West’s musical endeavours, even attending his album launch events. For his part, West has talked to the media claiming that she is keeping him from their kids — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm — and flaunting her new relationship with Davidson. He has also talked wanting to reunite with Kardashian.
However, is sources are to be believed Kardashian is happy with her new romance.
“He’s exactly what Kim needed after her divorce — someone to make her laugh and just have a fun time with,” an insider told People. “The end of her marriage was a very dark time for her and Pete has been the best antidote.”