It was filmed before a sold-out crowd of 15,000 at the O2 Arena in London

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 09: Kevin Hart attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations: "The Upside" With Kevin Hart & Neil Burger at The Robin Williams Center on January 9, 2019 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == Image Credit: AFP

Comic Kevin Hart is the latest stand-up comic to move to Netflix with Monday’s announcement that the comic’s latest special, ‘Irresponsible,’ will arrive on the streaming platform on April 2.

Hart joins a stable of veteran comics to release specials exclusive to Netflix, including Dave Chappelle, Ellen DeGeneres, Chris Rock and Adam Sandler. Hart’s previous stand-up special, 2016’s ‘What Now,’ was a theatrical release of a performance at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia before 50,000 people.

The hourlong ‘Irresponsible’ was filmed before a sold-out crowd of 15,000 at the O2 Arena in London and, according to Netflix’s announcement, addresses “a year full of Irresponsible behaviour.”