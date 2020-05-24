Image Credit:

The first season of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ received Daytime Emmy Awards nominations for best entertainment talk show and host, while ‘Jeopardy!’ veteran Alex Trebek’s nod for best game show host could give him a second consecutive win in the category.

‘General Hospital’ earned a leading 23 nominations, including best daytime drama, lead actress nods for Finola Hughes and Maura West, and lead actor nods for Steve Burton and Jon Lindstrom.

Image Credit: AP

Other top nominees are ‘Days of Our Lives’ with 22 bids, ‘The Young and the Restless’ with 21 and ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ with 13.

‘Days of Our Lives’ star Susan Seaforth Hayes was nominated for best supporting drama actress. Hayes, 76, is the only cast member to appear in the series in all of the nearly 55 years that it has been on the air.

Ellen Degeneres Image Credit: AP

‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ will compete with ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’, ‘GMA3’, ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ and ‘The Talk.’ The hosts of those shows — with the exception of DeGeneres — were nominated alongside Clarkson, along with Maury Povich for ‘Maury.’

Trebek, who has continued to host ‘Jeopardy!’ as he battles pancreatic cancer, has won six Daytime Emmys for his work on the show and received a lifetime achievement Emmy award in 2011.

Alex Trebek Image Credit: AP

His fellow game show host nominees are Wayne Brady, ‘Let’s Make a Deal’; Steve Harvey, ‘Family Feud’; Alfonso Ribeiro, ‘Catch 21’ and Pat Sajak, ‘Wheel of Fortune.’