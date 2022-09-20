Actress Kate Winslet has returned to work after being injured on a film set in Croatia.

The 46-year-old star was pictured getting back into character after she was reportedly rushed to the hospital over the weekend.

She appeared to be in good spirits as she donned a khaki cargo jumpsuit on the set of her new movie ‘Lee’ — which is being shot in the village of Kupari in Croatia.

New pictures show her surrounded by crew as she wore a US military outfit.

Only yesterday, a news outlet in Croatia published pictures of the actress arriving at the hospital.

In the pictures, she was surrounded by many other people as she made her way in.

She walked into Dubrovnik Hospital wearing black clothes and a face mask. She is said to have arrived at the hospital, which is around 15 minutes from the set, in a black van.

Her new film follows the life of photojournalist and World War II correspondent Lee Miller, portrayed by Winslet, and also stars Jude Law and Marion Cotillard.

The injury ordeal comes after Winslet previously discussed how she learned an incredible underwater ‘superpower’ for her role in the new ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’.

The star, who is no stranger to being in bodies of water for a long period of time in movies, learned how to hold her breath for a shocking number of minutes.

Speaking to Empire about her role as Ronal, a free diver of the Metkayina, the 46-year-old said that she learned how to hold her breath in a 900,000-gallon water tank for longer than any other cast member.

“Seven minutes and 14 seconds, baby!” she told the publication.