Friends since they first met at the 2010 Superbowl in Miami, tennis champion Serena knows how to handle pressure, and has been on hand to advise the Duchess on life in the spotlight. Only this week, she described how the pair had spoken on the phone about Meghan’s pregnancy. Williams, who gave birth to her own daughter Alexis last year, revealed how she had told her “sweet” friend to “stop being so nice”, saying: “I’m like, ‘Meghan, stop being so nice... you’re the pregnant one, aren’t you supposed to have hormones, why are you so sweet?’ But that’s always been her.” Having experienced her fair share of negative headlines, straight-talking Serena has been advising Meghan on handling the media while projecting a pro-feminist agenda. She is also likely to influence her parenting style, advising her not to force things. “It will come,” she said this week. Earlier this week it was reported that Meghan might even ditch the Lindo Wing in favour of a “more natural” home birth with her mother Doria acting as “doula”.