Singer Justin Bieber hit the recording studio with his wife Hailey Baldwin.
The singer, 25, shared black-and-white portraits of the couple on Instagram on Sunday, revealing that he is working on new music with the support of the 22-year-old model, whom he married in September 2018.
“Studio vibes. With my studio chicka,” Bieber captioned a photo of him standing shirtless next to Baldwin.
Bieber’s studio time comes after he and singer Ed Sheeran released their duet ‘I Don’t Care’ earlier this month. The song marked Bieber’s first single since 2017.