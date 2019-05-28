‘I Don’t Care’ singer reveals he is working on new music

Image Credit:

Singer Justin Bieber hit the recording studio with his wife Hailey Baldwin.

The singer, 25, shared black-and-white portraits of the couple on Instagram on Sunday, revealing that he is working on new music with the support of the 22-year-old model, whom he married in September 2018.

“Studio vibes. With my studio chicka,” Bieber captioned a photo of him standing shirtless next to Baldwin.