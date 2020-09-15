It seems Jonathan Majors’ terrific performance in HBO’s ‘Lovecraft Country’ has the people at Marvel Studios sitting up and taking notice.
According to Deadline, the actor has reportely been tapped to play a major part in ‘Ant-Man 3’, starring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly in lead roles.
While the studio itself has not issued an official confirmation, sources say Majors is set to play Kang the Conqueror, likely to be the threequel’s big bad.
“Sources add that like with so many new characters in the MCU, there could be a twist with how the character is featured in future films, but as of now he is likely to be one of the main villains in the next installment in the franchise,” wrote Deadline.
A time-traveling entity, several alternate versions of Kang have appeared throughout Marvel’s titles over the years, including his respective future and past heroic selves, Immortus and Iron Lad.
Peyton Reed, who directed the first films, returns to helm the latest installment, with Jeff Loveness penning the script. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige will produce.