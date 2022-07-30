Hollywood star Johnny Depp’s new collection of artwork that he produced has sold out within hours of going on sale.

According to mirror.co.uk, the 59-year-old actor created a limited-edition collection which “exists at the intersection of ‘Pop Art’ and ‘Street Art’”, according to Castle Fine Art - the seller of his work.

His collection saw 780 pieces go up for sale and the huge interest in the Hollywood actor’s work saw the Castle Fine Art website temporarily crash as fans flocked to buy Depp’s rare art, reports mirror.co.uk.

Depp has been working on the collection called Friends and Heroes over the last few months and included people such as Al Pacino, Bob Dylan, Elizabeth Taylor, and Keith Richards in his bold portraits.

Each painting had a value of at least over $4,000 (3,950 pounds), while a framed set of four set customers back a whopping over $18,000 (14,950 pounds).

Castle Fine Art divulged further into Johnny’s fascination in art by creating a blog for the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor.

It opened with: “For Johnny Depp there has always been art. Before acting, and before music, art has always been an important outlet for his creativity.”

Depp has had a roller coaster year following his very public defamation trial in Virginia with his ex-wife Amber Heard before he joined close friend Jeff Beck on tour.

“My paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and limited myself. No one should ever limit themselves.”

In June, Depp won his legal battle with Heard following a sensational six-week-long trial in the United States.

Depp sued Heard, 36, for defamation over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed she wrote about the alleged domestic violence she suffered, although she did not name her ex-husband. He demanded more than £38 million, saying her domestic abuse claims have all but ended his career and ruined his reputation.

A jury ruled in favour of the actor, following weeks of testimony from Depp, Heard, friends of the pair, expert witnesses and even supermodel Kate Moss - a former partner of Depp. He was awarded compensatory damages of $10 million (8 million pounds) and a further $5 million (4 million pounds) in punitive damages.