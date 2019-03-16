Actor says former wife kicked him on numerous occasions and staged attacks

FILE - In this Jan. 2, 2016 file photo, Amber Heard, left, and Johnny Depp arrive at the 27th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala in Palm Springs, Calif. Court records show Heard filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, May 23, 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. The pair were married in February 2015 and have no children together. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Actor Johnny Depp has accused his former wife Amber Heard of domestic abuse.

Depp, who filed a $50 million (Dh183.6 million) defamation case against Heard earlier this month, denied Heard’s accusations of domestic abuse against him, claiming that she used to abuse him instead.

In the counter-lawsuit, Depp has accused Heard of being a “perpetrator” of domestic abuse and alleged that she attacked him numerous times, including an incident where Heard “violently” threw a bottle of vodka at him that “severed [his] middle finger on his right hand and shattered the bones, causing him to require surgery”.

Heard has also been accused of punching Depp while he was in bed, kicking him on numerous occasions and staging attacks.

Depp’s lawsuit calls Heard’s allegations of domestic violence against him a “hoax”.

Crying hoax

“Unaware that members of Mr Depp’s security team were mere feet away, Ms Heard falsely began yelling, ‘Stop hitting me, Johnny’.

“The interaction culminated with Ms Heard making false allegations that Mr Depp struck her with a cell phone, hit her and destroyed the penthouse. There were multiple eyewitnesses to this hoax.”

Heard recently spoke about the allegations of domestic abuse against Depp in December 18, 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post.

Depp, 55, and Heard, 32, met on the set of 2011’s The Rum Diary and were married from February 2015 to May 2016.